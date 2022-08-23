Eleven housing projects to receive preferential interest rate
The Ministry of Construction has identified 11 housing projects that are eligible for interest rate support of 2% a year from the State budget.
A dilapidated apartment building at 23 Ly Tu Trong, district 1, HCM City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Construction has identified 11 housing projects that are eligible for interest rate support of 2% a year from the State budget.
The move is in line with the Government's Decree No 31/2022/ND-CP issued in May 2022 on interest rate support from the State budget for loans to enterprises, cooperatives and business households.
The projects being approved this time include seven projects to build social housing and housing for workers, and four projects to renovate old apartment buildings in Ho Chi Minh City and southern Binh Dinh province.
Those projects in HCM City are the social housing project under Long Truong ward housing project in Thu Duc city with 558 apartments; Ly Thuong Kiet social housing project in ward 14, district 10 with 1,245 apartments; social housing project for workers to rent in the district 2 Industrial Cluster, in Thu Duc city with 1,040 apartments; project to replace old apartments at No 23 Ly Tu Trong in district 1; project at 128 Hai Ba Trung in district 1; project at 350 Hoang Van Thu street in Tan Binh district.
In Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, four social housing projects eligible for support are Tan Dai Minh with 854 apartments; Ecohome Nhon Binh with 1,380 apartments; An Phu Thinh with 926 apartments; and social housing project in North Ha Thanh River urban area in Nhon Binh ward with 342 apartments.
A project to renovate Tran Binh Trong apartment building at 145A Tran Hung Dao street is also subject to the preferential interest rate.
This is the second batch of projects getting the nod from the Ministry of Construction to receive State support. Previously, after reviewing reports from 41 localities that proposed 240 projects, the ministry approved four projects in the first batch./.