Business Firms must work to fully benefit from UKVFTA: Insiders The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has given a big push to Vietnamese exports, but insiders said firms still have much to do to make the most of the deal.

Business Investment opportunities in HCM City introduced to Singaporean firms A programme to promote investment and trade connectivity between Vietnamese enterprises and Singaporean partners was held by the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City ((ITPC), in the southern hub on August 23.

Business Long An seeks to attract more Japanese investors The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 23 held an investment promotion conference and a dialogue with Japanese enterprises.

Business Hanoi partners up with French business in aviation industry The Department of Industry and Trade of Hanoi on August 23 inked an MoU with French company Advanced Business Events (ABE) on cooperation in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.