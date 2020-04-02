The patients who were declared to have recovered from COVID-19 on April 2 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Eleven more patients were declared to have recovered from COVID-19 in the afternoon of April 2, according to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, bringing the total number of patients given the all-clear in Vietnam to 75.

The 11 patients were treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

In the morning the same day, one patient (patient 73) who was treated at the medical centre of Thanh Mien district (Hai Duong northern province) was also said to be free from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A majority of COVID-19 patients are in a stable condition.

As of 6am on April 2, Vietnam had 222 confirmed COVID cases./.