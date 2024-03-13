Banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is a highly-rated Vietnamese dish, receiving 4.5 out of five stars.

Likewise, pho (noodle soup), Vietnam’s signature dish, also earned 4.5 out of five stars. When visiting Vietnam, it is recommended that tourists try the various types of pho, such as beef pho and seafood pho.

Also on the list are options such as broken rice with sweet and sour ribs, crispy fried spring rolls, and a selection of cakes, including banh xeo, donuts, banh cuon, and banh can.

For snacks in the morning and afternoon, Taste Atlas suggests nem lui (lemongrass skewers) and xoi (sticky rice).

VNA