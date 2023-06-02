Politics Various events celebrate 50-year Vietnam-Italy ties in Lombardy The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy recently held a series of political, economic and cultural events in Lombardy, the largest economic and financial hub in Italy, as part of the Vietnam – Italy Year 2023 celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Top leaders congratulate Italy on National Day President Vo Van Thuong on June 2 sent a message of congratulations to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on the 77th anniversary of Italy’s National Day (Republic Day) (June 2, 1946 – 2023).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam seeks further cooperation with Germany’s Cottbus city A delegation from Vietnam Embassy in Germany led by Ambassador Vu Quang Minh and Vietnamese Association in Cottbus city, Brandenburg state on June 1 met with Mayor Tobias Schick, discussing cooperation between Vietnam and the city.