Embassy assists Vietnamese in Thailand in fighting COVID-19
The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on January 25 presented 18,000 face masks to Vietnamese living, working, or studying in the country. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on January 25 presented 18,000 face masks to Vietnamese living, working, or studying in the country.
In his remarks, Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh said that given the complex development of COVID-19 in Thailand and the world, citizen protection remains a crucial task for the embassy.
He expressed a hope that the gifts would contribute to helping the Vietnamese community in Thailand combat the pandemic.
The diplomat also took the occasion to extend Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the community and called on them to make more contributions to the development of Thailand as well as the friendship between the two countries./.