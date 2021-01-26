Society Khmer language course opens for overseas Vietnamese in Cambodian province A Khmer language course for Cambodians of the Vietnamese origin opened in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk on January 25.

Society Hanoi to open four new suburban bus routes from February The Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco) will open four new bus routes connecting outlying areas in the city from next month in accordance with the Hanoi Department of Transport’s plan on opening 30 new routes in total in 2021.

Society Tet activities set for ethnic cultural village Activities to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and a programme to make thousands of “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cakes) for the poor are slated to be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, the village announced on January 25.