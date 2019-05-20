The monument site is located on the school’s campus, where, 62 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh met with 350 of its Vietnamese students. (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has paid a floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument site in Moritzburg town near Dresden city, the capital city of Saxony state, on the occasion of the late leader’s 129th birthday.Along with the embassy’s staff, their families, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Germany, the delegation also included Le Duc Duong who had welcomed President Ho Chi Minh during his visit to the German Democratic Republic in 1957.Following the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu and the delegation listened to Duong’s stories of alumni in Kathe-Kollwitz-Heim school, which was then called Moritzburg, where Duong and many excellent Vietnamese students were sent to study since 1955, and his memory of the meeting with the President.The monument site is located on the school’s campus, where, 62 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh met with 350 of its Vietnamese students.–VNA