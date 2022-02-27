Society 613,000 USD allocated to add GPS signal lighting on waterways Nearly 14 billion VND (613,228 USD) has been allocated to replace and install new GPS signal lighting systems using solar energy on more than 30 national waterways in the northern and central regions in 2022, according to the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration.

Society Truong Sa clinics save fishermen with health problems at sea Clinics in the island district of Truong Sa, the central province of Khanh Hoa, recently saved two fishermen encountering health problems while working at sea.

Society National Music Festival 2022 to start in March The National Music Festival 2022 will start next month in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the Vietnam Musicians’ Association (VMA) has announced.