Embassy delivers supports to needy Vietnamese Cham people in Malaysia
Over 100 relief packages were delivered to disadvantaged Vietnamese Cham people in Charating, the Malaysian state of Pahang, on February 26 as part of a series of charitable events co-held by the Embassy of Vietnam and Thuong Le charity group.
It was the third time the office has teamed up with the group to offer relief to Cham people in Malaysia.
Following the distribution, Nguyen Hong Son, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, said he feels warmly touched by the grateful smiles and hugs of Cham people here.
The embassy always stands by the side of Vietnamese people, no matter where they are, to together light up the flame of kindness and remember the shared roots, he said.
The embassy staff also took the occasion to help the people resolve consular issues in an attempt to allow them to better integrate into the local community.
There are about 2,000 Vietnamese Cham people living in Malaysia, many of whom moved here before 1980 while the others about a decade ago./.