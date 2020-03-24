Embassy helps stranded Vietnamese in Thailand fly home
Vietnamese passengers stranded in Thailand (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on March 24 assisted 16 Vietnamese citizens to return home as all airlines are cancelling commercial flights from Bangkok to Vietnam in the light of COVID-19.
According to the embassy, as of March 24 afternoon, many Vietnamese, mostly students, tourists and labourers, had been stranded at Bangkok-based Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
The embassy closely coordinated with relevant domestic agencies like the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, and Thailand’s national flag carrier Thai Airways in bringing the passengers home.
On March 20, the embassy also joined hands with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Thai Airways to bring nearly 30 other Vietnamese citizens, mostly from Europe, back to their home country.
Thailand on March 24 reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total there to 827, including four deaths. The number of new cases in Thailand has remained in the three-digit zone for three consecutive days.
The same day, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said his government will declare an emergency and introduce new measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic on Mar 26. The emergency situation will be in place through April 30. /.