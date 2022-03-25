Embassy in Czech Republic working hard to support Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic has taken measures to evacuate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine to the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said.
Vietnamese citizens evacuated from Ukraine to Romania (Photo: VNA)
Te embassy has sent a diplomatic note to its the Czech Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, suggesting competent agencies facilitate the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens, he told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in the Czech Republic.
Besides, it has coordinated with the Vietnamese association and the association of Vietnamese students and youths in the Czech Republic to establish a board supporting Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine, he added.
The board has provided information about policies and regulations imposed by the European Union (EU) on refugees from Ukraine, and helped Vietnamese people with consular papers and essential goods.
A Facebook page was created to provide updates on relevant policies and regulations for Vietnamese people, according to the ambassador.
The board has sent volunteers to bus and train stations to assist Vietnamese evacuees and given them legal consultations to decide whether they should stay in the Czech Republic or move to other countries.
Those who decide to stay in the Czech Republic will receive support in accommodation, necessities and residence registration, the diplomat said, adding that nearly 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine have received such aid.
In response to the call of the board, the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic raised a fund of 20,000 EUR (22,000 USD) to assist Vietnamese who fled Ukraine for Poland and Romania.
Dung said the embassy and the board will continue to help Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine for the Czech Republic stabilise their lives or return to their homeland on the Vietnamese government’s repatriation flights./.