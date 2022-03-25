Society Vietnam enhances cooperation with SOS Children’s Villages International Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha had a meeting with a delegation of SOS Children’s Villages International led by its President Dereje Wordofa Gidda in Hanoi on March 24.

Society Prime Minister extends greetings on Khmer Chol Chnam Thmay festival Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent greetings to Khmer ethnic people on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) festival, which falls on April 14-16 this year.

Society Fisherman saved after accident at sea Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre brought a fisherman injured during an accident at sea to shore in time for medical treatment on March 24.