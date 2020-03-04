Society Ten outstanding Vietnamese youths in 2019 announced Ten winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2019 were announced on March 3.

Society Japan enhances support for Vietnamese trainees amid COVID-19 epidemic There has been no COVID-19 case among Vietnamese technical trainees in Japan so far, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) confirmed.

Society Infographic Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district lockdown lifted From January 30 to February 13, 6 people in Son Loi commune were detected with COVID-19. As of February 26, all 6 patients were cured and discharged from hospital.

Society VietnamPlus e-newspaper launches Russian version The launch of the Russian version has contributed to helping VietnamPlus e-newspaper better foster the long-standing relationship between Vietnam and Russia and provide a fast, reliable news source.