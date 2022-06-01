Embassy in Russia helps repatriate Vietnamese evacuees from Ukraine
The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, in collaboration of the Vietnamese Association in Russia, welcomed and repatriated Vietnamese people who had evacuated from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine to Russia, from May 29-31.
Vietnamese evacuees at Russia's Sheremetievo airport (Photo: VNA)
There were 11 evacuees, including four children, travelling from Donestsk to Rostov on Don city.
The group was welcomed at Kazan train station on May 29. Two days later, eight of them were supported to return to Vietnam on a Qatar Airways flight.
During their stay at the Vietnamese embassy, they were received by Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi who wished them to soon overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives when returning the homeland.
Nguyen Tung Lam, head of the embassy’s Desk for Consular Affairs, said that the desk has maintained contact with Russian authorities at border gates as well as the Vietnamese communities in Rostov on Don, Voronezh and Krasnodar to promptly support Vietnamese evacuees from eastern Ukraine./.