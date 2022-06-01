Society State leader praises man for life-saving bravery State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 31 sent his of commendations to Dinh Van Chien, a resident in Ho Son commune of Tam Dao district, northern Vinh Phuc province, for the latter’s saving of the life of a family on a motorbike.

Society All Vietnamese contestants secure prizes at 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society Prime Minister visits child patients on Int’l Children Day Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to child patients at the Vietnam National Children's Hospital on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day and the Month of Action for Children.