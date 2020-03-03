Embassy in Thailand warns citizens against COVID-19
The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has urged Vietnamese citizens in there to take precautions against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), as the host country has designated it a dangerous communicable disease.
Workers from the Don Muang district office in Bangkok disinfect the house of COVID-19 patients (Photo: bangkokpost.com)
In its latest announcement, the embassy asked Vietnamese citizens in Thailand not to travel to public and crowded places. If they are to attend workshops and events, they need to wear face masks and prepare hand sanitisers to protect themselves.
Those who are sick or have respiratory problems should not participate in large activities. If they show symptoms of the disease, they should go to local medical establishments for timely checkup and treatment.
In addition, Vietnamese citizens are also asked to avoid people with respiratory diseases, keep a close watch on and closely follow guidance and recommendations of local authorities on COVID-19 prevention.
The embassy said it will continue following the COVID-19 situation and stay in touch with relevant agencies of Thailand for frequent updates.
In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact the embassy’s citizen protection hotline (+66) 898966653 or (+66) 2650 8979 during office hours.
Thailand has recorded 43 COVID-19 cases, with one death. Of the figure, 31 patients recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, while 11 others are still being treated./.