Embassy introduces Vietnam’s culture, tourism to Israeli people
A speaker addresses the gathering held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on July 19. (Photo: VNA)Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel held a gathering on July 19 to introduce Vietnam’s culture, cuisine and tourism to local friends on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (July 12).
The event was attended by a large number of Israeli officials, entrepreneurs and friends, along with Vietnamese people working and studying in Israel.
Ambassador Ly Duc Trung introduced Vietnam as a country increasingly integrating into the world and boasting much potential for investment, tourism and cultural cooperation.
Israeli participants learned about the Southeast Asian nation through video clips, paintings, photo books, traditional products displayed at the gatherings, and talks with staff of its embassy and representative offices in Israel.
Sharing their experience while working with Vietnamese partners and travelling to the country, many Israeli friends said Vietnamese people are intelligent, creative, industrious and hospitable and also trustworthy business partners.
As Vietnam and Israel are about to celebrate 30 years of their diplomatic relations next year, they are set to carry out many activities to promote bilateral cooperation, including organising mutual visits and online meetings between their leaders and officials of ministries and localities, holding the third meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee, boosting partnerships in investment and science - technology, accelerating negotiations on important deals such as a bilateral free trade agreement and another on labour cooperation, considering direct air routes, and increasing Israel’s assistance for Vietnamese enterprises and start-ups./.