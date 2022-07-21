Embassy keeps close eye on situation of Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka: deputy spokesperson
The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka is monitoring the complex developments in the country and has asked local agencies to ensure security and safety for Vietnamese citizens there, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 21.
Vehicles line up to wait for fuel refilling in Colombo city of Sri Lanka on July 7, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka is monitoring the complex developments in the country and has asked local agencies to ensure security and safety for Vietnamese citizens there, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 21.
Speaking at a regular press conference held by the ministry in Hanoi, Hang said the embassy has regularly visited and provided necessities for those in extremely difficult circumstances, presented gifts to the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka, and encouraged them to stay united to overcome this difficult period.
Overseas Vietnamese have also been informed about a hotline to seek help in case of emergency.
Under instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy will maintain contact with the community and roll out support measures in a timely manner, Hang noted.
Around 300 Vietnamese nationals were living in Sri Lanka, but many have returned home.
Their lives have been badly affected due to the shortages of gas, electricity and fuel, and rising costs of living, according to the embassy./.