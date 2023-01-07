Embassy meets Vietnamese people, businesses in Cambodia ahead of Tet
Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang (centre) presents certificates of merit to representatives of Vietnamese people in Cambodia at the gathering on January 6. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a Tet (Lunar New Year) gathering with representatives of Vietnamese people and businesses there in Phnom Penh on January 6.
The event also saw the presence of officials from some Vietnamese provinces bordering Cambodia such as Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, An Giang, and Kien Giang.
In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang highlighted achievements by the two countries in 2022 and applauded efforts by Vietnamese businesses and Khmer people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia to surf difficulties and obtain encouraging results.
Those efforts have substantially contributed to the development of the countries’ partnerships in all fields, he opined.
In 2023, Cambodia will host the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) and the general elections. The two countries should proactively seize opportunities, overcome challenges, and coordinate closely with their domestic agencies, all-level authorities, and sectors to continue improving bilateral connections in all aspects, particularly economy, in order to create new impulses for their relations.
Economic links should become a resource for the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” between Vietnam and Cambodia, according to Tang.
The ambassador also voiced his hope that Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia will keep upholding solidarity and mutual assistance to surmount difficulties and improve their lives, comply with Cambodian laws, and contribute to the homeland as well as the two countries’ relations./.