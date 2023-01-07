Society HCM City leaders meet outstanding overseas Vietnamese ahead of Tet Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on January 7 for outstanding overseas Vietnamese who return home to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival.

Society One million poor people to receive support during Lunar New Year festival The Vietnam Red Cross societies at all levels are striving to support 1 million poor people and those from vulnerable groups with a total amount of 600 billion VND (25.5 million USD) in the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Society Traditional dishes with US chicken for Lunar New Year The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) on January 5 conducted a workshop themed “Traditional Dishes with US Chicken for Lunar New Year” at Sheraton Saigon Hotel with the Iron Chef Le Xuan Tam.