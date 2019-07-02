Hanoi (VNA) – The Indian Embassy to Vietnam on July 2 in Hanoi hosted a get-together for Vietnamese students from northern cities and provinces who received scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).



In his opening remarks, Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Embassy Rajesh Uike congratulated the scholarship winners, saying it would be a good opportunity for the students to study in a new environment and country.



The ICCR scholarship is designed for foreign students from India’s partner countries like Vietnam, he said, adding that the scholarship plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.



He moved on to note that in recent years, India has seen significant achievements in education, especially higher education with a number of international-standard schools which provide a wide diversity of programmes.



The diplomat emphasised that each scholarship recipient will be an ambassador to nurture the Vietnam – India relations and hoped that they will study well and contribute to deepen the two countries’ ties in the future.



In the 2019 – 2020 academic year, India offered Vietnam nearly 50 ICCR scholarships. Vietnamese students have received over 30 scholarship so far.-VNA