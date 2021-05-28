Society #Thank you Vietnam programme to promote humanitarian values in society The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the VNPT VinaPhone on May 27 launched the “#Thank you Vietnam” programme in 2021.

Society Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine supply sources: Spokeswoman The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said that Vietnam has been focusing on negotiations to seek supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

Society Vietnamese in Mozambique celebrate Buddha’s birthday A Vesak ritual was hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique to mark Buddha’s 2,565th birthday and to pray for peace on May 26 in the capital Maputo.