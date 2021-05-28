Embassy officials visit conflict-affected Vietnamese students in Israel
Aftermath of a recent strike in the Gaza Strip (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Tel Aviv (VNA) – Officials from the Embassy of Vietnam in Israel on May 27 visited Vietnamese students living in Israel’s central city of Netivot, one of the hardest-hit places during the recent Israel-Palestine conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The students said the past over 10 days were a difficult time for them as they experienced life during wartime for the first time.
During that time, they encouraged each other to stay calm and follow regulations and guidelines of relevant agencies. All of the students are safe and stay fit.
Shlomo Nezer, Director of the Sedot Negev Agriculture Centre, said about 60 Vietnamese interns are studying in the centre.
At the working session, the students also posed questions related to employment, daily activities and studies.
About 400 Vietnamese students are attending a 11-month agricultural programme in four major Israeli centres of AICAT Arava, Ramat Negev, Sedot Negev and Agrostudies./.