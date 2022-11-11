Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian National Assemblies enhance cooperation Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Vice President attends Women CEOs Summit 2022 Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended the Women CEOs Summit 2022 in Hanoi on November 11.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 18th working day of National Assembly’s fourth session The 15th National Assembly voted to approve a resolution on the 2023 socio-economic development plan and the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level on November 10 - the 18th working day of its fourth session.