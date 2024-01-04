The relief aid is handed over to Vietnamese workers in Ishikawa prefecture. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on January 4 sent a working delegation, led by Minister Nguyen Duc Minh, to Ishikawa prefecture, which was hardest hit by the earthquake that occurred on January 1 to assess the situation and provide assistance for Vietnamese citizens facing difficulties there.

At a working session with the delegation, a representative of the prefecture authorities reported that no Vietnamese casualties have been reported so far.

Among some 5,000 Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Ishikawa, around 600 are residing on Noto Peninsula, the epicentre of the recent major earthquake.

The representative committed to paying close attention to the embassy's suggestions regarding tight coordination with labour unions, host companies receiving apprentices, and Vietnamese volunteer groups to ensure the safety and provide necessary aid for Vietnamese apprentices and citizens in the prefecture.

On this occasion, Minh handed over a letter of sympathy from Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu to the Governor of the prefecture.

The Vietnamese Embassy promised to maintain contact with the prefecture authorities, labour unions, companies receiving apprentices, and Vietnamese associations to update the situation, and provide timely and effective support for Vietnamese citizens affected by the earthquake./.