Society Vietnamese agricultural trainees relocated to safer place in Israel The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel said on October 12 that a group of 15 Vietnamese agricultural apprentices who are studying in an area near the Gaza Strip has been temporarily relocated to a safer location.

Society PM requests resolute actions against IUU fishing The Government Office has issued Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's conclusions at the conference on promoting measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in preparation for an upcoming working trip by the European Commission (EC)’s inspection delegation.

Society PM orders proactive responses to flood risks in central region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a dispatch requiring relevant agencies, ministries and local administrations to get prepared to timely respond to risks posed by heavy rains and floods in the central region.

Society Over 5.5 billion VND nutrition programme to aid 200 disadvantaged kids The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) and Nestlé Vietnam Limited Company sealed a cooperation agreement in Hanoi on October 12 to offer nutritional products worth over 5.5 billion VND (224,994 USD) to kids with special and difficult circumstances.