Embassy supports students in Russia amidst COVID-19 outbreak
First Secretary Ly Tien Hung of the education section under the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has kept a close watch on developments of COVID-19 and asked Vietnamese students to stay vigilant against the disease, an official has said.
According to First Secretary Ly Tien Hung of the education section under the embassy, about 6,500 Vietnamese students are studying at more than 150 universities across more than 40 Russian cities and provinces.
Apart from sending relevant notices of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training to concerned agencies, the embassy has monitored the situation of Vietnamese students in Russia, Hung told the Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.
Authorities, localities, relevant ministries and universities of Russia have also promptly rolled out precautionary measures while providing assistance for foreign students, including those from Vietnam, he said.
On March 16, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education ordered all higher education institutions to launch online training, he said, adding that online lessons are also available for general education.
In case of the situation worsens, Vietnamese students should not travel in order to stem the spread of the epidemic, Hung warned./.