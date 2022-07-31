Embassy supports Vietnamese citizens drowned in Thailand
A beach in Phukhet, Thailand (Photo:AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has swiftly contacted and provided necessary information about legal procedures to relatives of two Vietnamese citizens who drowned to death in Phuket Island in the morning July 31.
The victims are a women born in 1970 and her daughter born in 2006, who are residing in Dong Da district, Hanoi. They came to Phuket with their relatives to meet business partners, and travel.
Le Trung Kien, the official in charge of citizen protection at the embassy, said the agency is coordinating with local authorities to issue necessary documents for the victims’ family members assisting them in procedures to repatriate the bodies as soon as possible.
According to the embassy, in case of needing urgent assistance in Thailand, Vietnamese citizens can contact the embassy at the hotline: 66 898966653 or directly come to the embassy at 83/1 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330./.