Vietnam to deal with COVID-19 pandemic effectively: Russian expert A Russian expert has expressed his belief that Vietnam will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic effectively, thereby helping fulfill its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

Vietnamese in Algeria urged to strictly follow anti-pandemic regulations The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria has asked all Vietnamese citizens to strictly abide by regulations on COVID-19 prevention in the host country since the situation is developing complicatedly.

Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital, considered the biggest and most complex hotbed of COVID-19 in Vietnam at present, after more than 10 cases linked with this large hospital have been recorded.

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.