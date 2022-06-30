Society Japanese professor lauds Vietnam’s development of national database on assets, incomes Vietnam’s development of a national database on assets and incomes is a great stride towards the formation of an effective mechanism against corruption, Professor Hirofumi Takada, Vice Chairman of the Japanese National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, has said.

Society Practical actions needed to ensure efficiency of OV-related policies: FM It is crucial to promptly turn Party and State’s policies regarding overseas Vietnamese affairs into practical actions to ensure their efficiency, stated Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son at a conference on June 29 to popularise and implement the Politburo’s Conclusion on the work.

Society HCM City works hard to better quality of human resources A workshop on solutions to improve the quality of human resources in Ho Chi Minh City was held by the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on June 29.

Society North East Sea tropical depression strengthens into storm A tropical depression to the north of the East Sea has strengthened into a storm, the first hitting the waters this year, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).