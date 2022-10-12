Society Vietnamese Ambassador to France meets Vietnamese community in Marseille ietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang had a meeting with the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in the French port city of Marseille, as part of his trip to Aix Marseille Provence metropolis from October 9-11.

Society Hanoi launches “Month for the Poor” Chairwoman of the Hanoi Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Nguyen Lan Huong has called on organisations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to continue supporting the poor, contributing to the “Fund for the Poor” as well as other social security programmes of the capital city.

Society Dialogue on social, health insurance policies with Japanese firms The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) hosted a dialogue with Japanese businesses on the implementation of social and health insurance policies, in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau on October 11.