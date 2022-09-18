Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, the border guard and the Consular Department of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry have coordinated with Cambodian authorities to bring home Vietnamese citizens who fled from a business establishment in Cambodia as soon as possible.



According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, 60 Vietnamese fled a business establishment in Bavet Kandal hamlet, Bavet ward, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province towards the Bavet border gate at 2:30pm on September 17. While fleeing, four were caught by the business.



Upon receiving the information, the embassy actively contacted Cambodian authorities to learn about the case, verify their identity and perform procedures to bring them home. It also asked the Cambodian side to intervene and rescue the remainder.



By late afternoon on the same day, Cambodian police demanded the business hand over 11 more Vietnamese citizens, bringing the total number of people involved in the case to 67.



The Vietnamese embassy and border guards are working with the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department and Cambodia’s relevant agencies to bring them home as soon as possible.



The Foreign Ministry directed the embassy to ensure living conditions for the citizens while waiting for procedures to return home, continue working with the host authorities to review the possibility that there are still Vietnamese citizens in the business and request an investigation to protect legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese citizens.



Those who need help could contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia at 855-23726274, the Consulate General in Sihanoukville at 855-34934039 or Citizen Protection Switchboard 84-981 84 84 84./.