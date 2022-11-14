Embroidery on Bodhi leaves
With a passion for embroidery, artisan Quan Thi Kim Cuc from Hoang Mai district in Hanoi has brought the art of embroidery to a new high with ornate embroidered products on Bodhi leaf skeletons.
It takes Cuc up to ten days to finish an exquisite embroidered product. (Photo: VNA)
Cuc, who was born and bred in a family steeped in the traditions of embroidery, spent a great deal of time studying how to give traditional products a competitive edge in the market. (Photo: VNA)
Each embroidered product is a unique work of art that requires meticulousness and creativity from the artisan. (Photo: VNA)
Colourful yarn for Cuc’s embroidered products (Photo: VNA)
With skilled hands and a passion for traditional embroidery, Cuc has turned Bodhi leaves into valuable and unique works of art. (Photo: VNA)