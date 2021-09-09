Society Japanese firm supports Vietnamese people facing difficulties amid COVID-19 Chairman of Advance Co. Ltd. Satou Takashi has handed over the token of a cash amount to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam to support Vietnamese people facing difficulties in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Thai Binh multiplies model of locals’ donating land for road construction The successful model of local residents’ donating land for the construction of roads in Quynh Ngoc, Quynh Hoang and Quynh Lam communes of Quynh Phu district in the northern province of Thai Binh has encouraged other localities to follow suit.

Society Russian citizens in Khanh Hoa vote in legislative elections amid COVID-19 Russian nationals in south central Khanh Hoa province on September 9 headed to the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre's coastal branch in Nha Trang beach city to cast their early ballots for seats in the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly.

Society Cambodian students affected by COVID-19 in Can Tho receive gifts The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations on September 8 visited and presented gifts to Cambodian students who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.