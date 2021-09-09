Emergency aid reaches more Vietnamese-Cambodians
Vietnamese-origin people in Phnom Penh receive aid on September 9 (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – More Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia have received assistance under Phase 2 of an emergency aid programme for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Khmer - Vietnam Association and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held an event to present the aid in Phnom Penh capital on September 9.
The relief, including rice, mosquito nets, and cash, was handed over to 50 households of Vietnamese-origin people who represented 1,171 households in Phnom Penh benefiting from the programme, which also targets Khmer people, this time.
Among the beneficiaries, there are 538 households that previously earned their living from cage fish farming but were recently displaced.
Huynh Minh Phu, Chairman of the Khmer - Vietnam Association in Phnom Penh, said the life of Vietnamese-origin people has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but those who have to leave their houseboats for the mainland have encountered even more hardships.
Leaders of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Khmer - Vietnam Association have been working to raise donations to provide support, he added.
Apart from the targeted households in Phnom Penh, the embassy’s community support fund have also presented rice and medical supplies to more than 650 others in Kampong Thom, Kampong Chhnang, Stung Treng, Prey Veng, and Kampong Cham provinces, raising the number of beneficiary households in Phase 2 to 1,821.
Over the last two months, at the request of the Khmer - Vietnam Association’s chapters, the fund has also given food, medical supplies, and essential goods to over 800 households in some areas affected by the pandemic in such provinces as Kandal, Siem Reap, Kampong Chhnang, and Prey Veng./.