Emergency flight carries patient from Song Tu Tay island to mainland for timely treatment
The Army Corps 18 under the Ministry of National Defence has safely operated an emergency flight to carry a patient from Song Tu Tay island of Truong Sa (Spatly) archipelago to the mainland for timely treatment.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Army Corps 18 under the Ministry of National Defence has safely operated an emergency flight to carry a patient from Song Tu Tay island of Truong Sa (Spatly) archipelago to the mainland for timely treatment.
The patient is a 47-year-old fisherman suffering from severe tetanus in the lower leg and need emergency aid.
Receiving the permission from the Ministry of National Defence, the Army Corp 18 coordinated with relevant agencies to send an EC – 225 helicopter to the island to collect the patient. It landed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport on 6:25 on November 15, bringing the patient to Military Hospital 175 in a timely manner.
The flight was operated in bad weather conditions amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, thanks to careful preparations, high determination of crew members and close coordination with the Military Hospital 175, the patient had been taken to hospital on time for treatment./.