Emulation movement launched among peacekeeping officers
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on April 21 hosted a ceremony to launch an emulation movement among the staff of the first engineering team and the level-2 field hospital No. 4 before they are deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission.
Director of the department Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung chaired the event, which saw the participation of representatives from units of the Ministry of National Defence.
In his speech, Phung briefed on the results of Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations in the past eight years, saying that all preparations for the two units have been basically completed and they are ready for the mission.
He called on the staff of the two units to continue studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle; constantly boost self-training in revolutionary morality; make every effort to preserve and promote internal and army-people unity, and international solidarity.
They were required to strictly abide by the laws of the State and the discipline of the army, the UN code of conduct, regulations of the UN peacekeeping mission, and the laws of the host countries.
Phung also underlined the necessity for the officers to learn about customs, practices, religions and beliefs of local people and international colleagues.
He also called for more creativity and efforts to promote the traditional cultural values of Vietnam and the images of the people and land of the Southeast Asian country to international friends.
The official expressed his belief that with their resilience and absolute loyalty to the Party, the nation and people, the staff of the two units will overcome all challenges and successfully complete all duties they are tasked with.
After the ceremony, participants gathered for an incense offering in tribute of late President Ho Chi Minh at House H67.
The first engineering team and the level-2 field hospital No. 4 officially made their debut on November 17, 2021, aiming to complete all the tasks assigned by the UN on the humanitarian aid mission./.