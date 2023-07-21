Endangered animals released to nature
A wildcat (Felis silvestris) and a crested serpent eagle (Spilornis cheela) were released to nature at Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
They both belong to Group IIB of rare and endangered animals that need to be preserved.
The animals were voluntarily handed over by local people, after they were persuaded by the commune’s authorities./.