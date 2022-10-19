Impressed tortoises are native to mountainous forest areas in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam. (Photo: VietnamPlus) Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Some 15 big-headed turtles and 10



As part of the project, the board will also organise conferences and training courses for officials, hand out leaflets to raise public awareness of the conservation work, and develop management software, he added. Some 15 big-headed turtles and 10 impressed tortoises have been found at the Pu Hu Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa under a two-year project starting in 2020.The Management Board of the Pu Hu Nature Reserve analysed morphological and phylogeographic identities of the two endangered species, scientifically known as platysternon megacephalum and manouria impressa, towards building a species density map, said Deputy Director of the board Dam Duy Dong.As part of the project, the board will also organise conferences and training courses for officials, hand out leaflets to raise public awareness of the conservation work, and develop management software, he added.

The big-headed turtle is an evolutionary distinct and globally endangered freshwater turtle species. (Photo: VNA)

Impressed tortoises are native to mountainous forest areas in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam. Usually living on land in crevices and valleys, they are listed in the Red Book of Vietnam, considered a rare and endangered forest animal that needs to be protected./.