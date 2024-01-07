Videos Green energy - A trend in sustainable development Vietnam is among countries demonstrating the strongest commitment to the global transition to green energy. The approval of the National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period partly showcases Vietnam’s goal of reducing emissions in the energy industry. Such efforts are highly commendable, involving state-owned and private enterprises and aligning with global development trends.

Business Vinhomes kicks off its first social housing project in Hai Phong Vietnam’s biggest listed property firm Vinhomes JSC on January 6 held a ceremony to kick off its first social housing project in Hai An district, Hai Phong city.

Business Conditions in place for industrial production to rebound in 2024 Industrial production in Vietnam has shown signs of recovery and is believed to have a bright prospect in 2024 thanks to the global consumption rebound and support from the Government, ministries, and sectors.

Business Vietnam prioritises driving growth momentum this year: Cabinet Vietnam will focus on boosting growth, maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring key balances of the economy in 2024, stated Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son while chairing a regular government press conference in Hanoi on January 5.