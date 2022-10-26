Society Vietnamese national university earns QS Recognition of Improvement The Vietnam National University- Hanoi has won the QS Recognition of Improvement, making it the first in the country to secure the accreditation.

Sci-Tech Students top global programming challenge Three Vietnamese have topped the global ranking of the IEEEXtreme Programming Competition, a global challenge that brought thousands of students from around the world together into a 24-hour event.

Business Vietnam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Sci-Tech Kaspersky launches Digital Footprint Intelligence in Vietnam Global cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky has launched Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence in Vietnam to help security analysts detect potential attack threats promptly and adjust their defence plans.