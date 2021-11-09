Energy firm honoured at The Solar Future Awards 2021
Vu Phong Energy Group has been honoured as the EPC Company of the Year at “The Solar Future Awards 2021”, the group said on November 9.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vu Phong Energy Group has been honoured as the EPC Company of the Year at “The Solar Future Awards 2021”, the group said on November 9.
Organised by Leader Associates - a global leading renewable energy event organizer, the awards aim to promote the development of Vietnam’s renewable energy and solar projects in Vietnam, to achieve a sustainable future.
The awards have been presented to companies making a substantial contribution to the success of the Vietnam solar energy industry. There are also awards for technological innovations and groundbreaking solutions.
Thanks to its outstanding performance in many solar power projects and innovations, Vu Phong Energy Group has won the title The EPC Company of the Year.
Speaking at the award presentation ceremony, Pham Nam Phong, CEO of the group, said he believes that with a clear strategy, Vietnam will continue to make impressive achievements in energy restructuring and sustainable development, and fulfill the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had committed at the recent 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
Vu Phong Energy Group will be a reliable partner of businesses to contribute to Vietnam’s clean energy sector, and join global efforts to protect the environment and deal with climate change, he pledged./.