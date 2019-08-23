Vietnam is among the top energy consumption countries in the region and the world. Hence, it’s never better to cutting down energy consumption and mull over solutions for efficient use of energy.

Currently, primary energy sources do not meet the economy’s energy demand. Vietnam has to import coal for electricity generation and will import liquefied petroleum gas from 2023.

At the Vietnam Energy forum held recently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said it is time to apply energy efficiency solutions.

Renovating, upgrading and rearranging production lines are important for businesses to save energy and improve productivity as well as product quality.

Experts said applying new technologies is an effective way to save energy in the industrial production amidst surging demand and problems in power supply. Besides, the amendment of the current Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy might be among other measures.-VNA