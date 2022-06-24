Videos Mekong Delta to develop 1 million hectares of high-quality rice The Mekong Delta will plant one million hectares of high-quality rice in the coming time with the aim to improve farmers’ income, ensure food security and serve export.

Business Efforts made to boost seafood cooperation between Vietnam, India Vietnam's coastal localities and India’s Kerala state have many opportunities to expand cooperation in seafood-related business, investment and production, a fishery official of Kerala said at a recent online conference – part of trade promotion activities on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Business Made-in-Vietnam goods filling Vietnamese consumers’ shopping basket Vietnamese commodities have made up 90% of goods sold in retail outlets owned by domestic enterprises and 60-96% of foreign supermarkets in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), showing that more Vietnamese consumers are choosing Vietnamese goods.

Business Vietnam, France step up trade, investment cooperation France has major advantages in various areas which are also those prioritized by Vietnam in its FDI attraction policy, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang at a seminar in Paris on June 23.