Engineering construction corporation partners with Japanese firm
The Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 4 (CIENCO4) on August 13 announced that it has partnered with Japan’s G.K World Business Investment to set up the CIENCO4 Japan Bridge (C4JB).
The Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 4 (CIENCO4) has partnered with Japan’s G.K World Business Investment to set up the CIENCO4 Japan Bridge (C4JB) (Photo: CIENCO4)Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 4 (CIENCO4) on August 13 announced that it has partnered with Japan’s G.K World Business Investment to set up the CIENCO4 Japan Bridge (C4JB).
A representative of the corporation said the C4JB will start by contributing capital and offering more engineering construction services.
The newly-established company has an initial capital investment of 12.3 billion VND (540,000 USD), with G.K World Business Investment and CIENCO4 each holding 49.67 percent of its shares.
CIENCO4 has been the constructor of major infrastructure projects of Vietnam, including the Cam Lo-La Son and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay sections of the North-South Expressway, along with the My Thuan-Can Tho and Noi Bai-Lao Cai expressways./.