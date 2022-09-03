Society US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate visits Ben Tre A delegation led by US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry paid a working visit to Ben Tre on climate change situation in to the Mekong Delta province on September 3.

Society Vietnamese in Thailand offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen and the Vietnamese Association of Udon Thani province of Thailand on September 2 offered incense in memory of late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial site named after him in Udon Thani.

Society More activities held abroad to celebrate National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba held a ceremony to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 77th National Day and his 53rd death anniversary.

Society Vallet scholarships granted to 230 students in Thua Thien – Hue province The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" on September 2 presented 230 Vallet scholarships worth 4 billion VND (170,484 USD) in total to outstanding students in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.