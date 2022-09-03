Engineering Unit Rotation 1 in Abyei celebrates National Day
The event was attended by representatives of the UN mission and more than 100 other guests. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) celebrated 77th National Day (September 2) with a get-together.
The event was attended by representatives of the UN mission and more than 100 other guests, said the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence.
This is the first important political event organised by the unit since they were deployed to the mission three months ago.
In his remarks, Brigadier General Atogebakga Alobawone, acting head of the UN mission, expressed his admiration for the indomitable and resilient spirit of the Vietnamese people, and highlighted the important role of the Vietnamese unit towards the mission and local residents.
The unit’s activities have demonstrated Vietnam’s significant contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, he noted.
Guests to the event were treated to Vietnamese dishes and art performances featuring the culture, land and people of Vietnam.
The Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 departed for the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan on April 27, 2022.
This is the first time Vietnam has sent military engineers to join UN peacekeeping operations. It is the unit-level formation with the largest number of members ever participating in UN peacekeeping missions.
The staff members of the Engineering Unit Rotation 1, which debuted on November 17, 2011, help provide humanitarian assistance and support the UN delegations in keeping and re-establishing peace in the area.
They also ensure transport, perform road maintenance, help reconstruct the UN base, and provide support for the local community by building community houses, schools, and other public facilities.
From June 2014 to August 2022, Vietnam has deployed 512 officers and soldiers to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area, along with the UN headquarters./.