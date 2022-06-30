Director Dieu My talks about the musical project (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Hanoi (VNA) – The Theater of Vietnam has built a musical project for young people with a musical play "Alice in Wonderland" at a cooperation invitation of Pacific Ocean Partners (POP) Group and the Australian Institute of Music.



The information was announced by the theater on June 29 in Hanoi.



The musical is hoped to contribute to the orientation of cultural and aesthetic values for young people, creating conditions for them to develop artistic talent.



According to Meritorious Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Director of the Theater of Vietnam, this is a passionate musical project of artists from the theater and their partners from Australia.



The project is expected to help young people approach cultural and artistic quintessence of not only Vietnam, but also other countries in the world, he added.



“Alice in Wonderland” is a novel for children by British author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson. Published in 1886, it is one of the most well-known and popular works of fiction in English. The novel, which conveys many human values, moral lessons, and life principles, was translated into Vietnamese with many different names.



The musical will be directed by young director Dieu My. It is scheduled to be premiered in October at the Hanoi Opera House./.