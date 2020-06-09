Hotline: (024) 39411349
Engraving patterns on watches

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.
  • As one of the first craftsmen to carve on the face of a watch in Hanoi, Vu Ngoc Anh (Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi) says this job requires workers to have patience, extreme meticulosness and carefulness (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The creation of a normal watch's dial takes more than 2 weeks. Each dial, case, and inside machinery of a watch is carefully crafted, creating differences for each product (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tools for engraving (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A lathe machine used for making inside machinery of watches (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Cleaning the tool (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Checking the thickness of a watch using a magnifying glass (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Sketching patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Delicate engraved patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Plating a watch with 24k-gold (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A watch is plated with 24k-gold (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Beetle's wings from Thailand are used to be engraved on a watch (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A unique artwork from Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A unique artwork from Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Customers of Vu Ngoc Anh want to affirm their individual styles through the watches (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Unique engraved watches by Vu Ngoc Anh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

