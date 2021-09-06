Banh da cua (noodle soup with crab), a popular street food of Hanoi. (Photo: zingnews.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Even during the social distancing period, Hanoi is still beautiful with its rich culinary culture through drawing which evoke love and nostalgia thanks to an initiative of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group.



Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, a lecturer at the Hanoi University of Architecture and leader of the group, said the challenge of drawing Hanoi's dishes and restaurants has created a playground for the art lovers, and help its members practise drawing every day.



More than 100 sketches have been submitted since the the beginning of August, she said, adding that the challenge was still receiving enthusistic responses from the members.



With more than 7,500 members, the Urban Sketchers Hanoi Group has organised many sketching sessions on streets, dormitories, and craft villages, contributing to preserving the values of Hanoi's heritage and culture.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group's members have turned to sketching online, only by imagination and details in their memories. With a large number of members of differnet ages and professions but the overall quality of the sketches is quite good, beautiful in arrangement and colour.

Pho cuon (pho spring roll) by Le Phuong



Such drawings as "noodle with chicken stewed" by Le Phuong, Nhu Lan bread by Thai artist Sutien Lokulprakit, draught beer by Nguyen Long, Pizza by 8-year-old Hip or chicken noodle soup by Nguyen Thu Hang are all attractive, and even evoking the taste of the dish.



Thuy said that qualified sketches of food delicacy during the distancing period will be selected for a book on Hanoi street food./.