Located in the centre of Buon Ma Thuot city, the old village of Ako Dhong has preserved the traditional long houses of the E De ethnic minority people, and become a familiar spot to enjoy coffee.

Visitors to Ako Dhong can learn about the cultural identity of the E De people and take in some memorable experiences.

In the midst of the vibrant city, traditional coffee spots still exist and have become popular destinations for those visiting Buon Ma Thuot.

Dak Lak province held a ceremony recently to introduce Ako Dhong community tourism. Visitors to the village can immerse themselves in the community of ethnic minority people and their unique features in cuisine, music, and customs that have been preserved for many generations./.

VNA