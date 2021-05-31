Enjoying lotus scented tea on summer days
-
‘Bach diep’ lotuses (literally hundred-petal lotuses) are a rare species found mostly in Hanoi. The blossoms have been planted in several ponds within the capital as outdoor studios for camera-friendly people and to produce lotus tea. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Sunrise is the best moment to capture the fullest beauty of ‘hundred-petal’ lotuses as the light that time is perfect for instagrammable photos. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
During sunrise, ‘hundred-petal’ flowers look stunning in dimmed light and release a delicate scent. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Tea is put into lotus flower when it has just opened. During the time the tea is packed in the flower, the tea absorbs its scent. Tasting lotus tea freshly taken from buds by stunning ‘hundred-petal’ flowers is surely an unforgettable memory for anyone. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
One of the best types of lotus tea is shan tea stuffed in ‘hundred-petal’ lotus buds. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
For tea sommeliers, tea sets also play an important role in adding flavor to the tea. A raw pottery teapot is the best to help keep the flavor of the lotus scented tea. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Lotus tea is perfect for tea lovers to start a positive new day. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Lotus tea has a delicate scent and slightly sweet flavour, offering drinkers a sense of relaxation. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
A set of lotus tea amid green nature (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
‘Hundred-petal’ lotuses show off beauty in sunlight. (Photo: Vietnam+)