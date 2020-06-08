Society HCM City Red Cross Society honours outstanding blood donors The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society held a ceremony on June 7 to honour 15 outstanding blood donors on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14).

Society High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10 The high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is scheduled to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats.

Society Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark launched A contest seeking designs for the ‘Kilometre Zero’ landmark, a national cultural symbol and significant tourist site next to Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi, has recently been launched.