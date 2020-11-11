Sci-Tech Cyber attacks targeting Vietnam’s information systems down 7.8 pct There were over 4,100 cyber attacks targeting Vietnam’s information systems in the first 10 months of 2020, down 7.8 percent against the same period last year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security has reported.

Sci-Tech Viettel, MobiFone licenced to commercially test 5G Telecom providers Viettel and Mobifone have received licences from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to commercially test fifth-generation (5G) broadcast in Hanoi and HCM City.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.