Attending a meeting with five candidates in the 15th National Assembly election, voters in the three wards of Ben Nghe, Tan Dinh and Da Kao in District 1 heard presentations on their action plans and can be confident when casting their votes.

And this is a meeting of voters in Tan Binh district with five candidates for the 15th National Assembly election. The candidates vary but all are equal in presenting their action plans to voters.

The election campaigns are guaranteed to be fair and in accordance with regulations and are supervised by the Fatherland Front and Election Committees at all levels. Voters are given a supervisory role and democratic rights through these meetings.

Under regulations, candidates for election to the National Assembly can hold at least 10 meetings with voters while candidates for the city’s People’s Council can hold at least five. Through these forums, candidates gain more experience to complete their action programmes and voters can feel more confident in voting for those who deserve to be representatives of the people for the sake of the people and the nation./.

