With the pandemic developing in a complex manner, Thua Thien-Hue province has set up medical checkpoints at gateway intersections. To ensure traffic flows smoothly, vehicle owners in the area can submit health declarations and register online with authorities when planning to travel via the checkpoints, so as not to waste time or cause traffic jams.

Vu Van Thinh - Driver

Making a one-time declaration makes life more convenient for drivers because there is then no need for completing documents by hand on the spot.

Pham Cang - Driver

It’s a fast process and took me just 5 minutes to make the declaration. I recently passed through Hue, and at Hue train station I presented my papers so that authorities know I have made a health declaration already. If I didn’t have this document I would be stopped immediately.

Each disease control post is responsible for checking and controlling all types of vehicles carrying goods entering or passing through Thua Thien-Hue province. After making a medical report and having their temperature checked, drivers are granted a permit. Vehicles from areas hit by COVID-19 are sprayed with antiseptic.

Tran Hai Duong, Head of the Traffic Police post

Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province

Most companies already have written commitments to prevent the spread of the pandemic, requiring that drivers from pandemic-hit areas self-isolate and submit a health declaration. The declaration is quite quick for small businesses. If they don’t know about electronic declarations then medical staff, or youth union members, or local police help drivers declare on the spot so that goods are distributed.

The Traffic Police Department of Thua Thien-Hue province has strengthened its forces at seven checkpoints along National Highway No 1A and coordinated with professional forces to strictly control people and vehicles coming from pandemic zones, while also creating the conditions necessary for goods to be distributed for production and business./.

