Ensuring safety, security during congress
To absolutely ensure safety and security during the 13th National Party Congress, competent units serving the Congress have implemented plans and necessary measures drastically and synchronously and been readily available all the time, to contribute to the success of the Congress.
A police organises traffic flows to ensure smooth and safe traffic during the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Traffic police (under the Hanoi Department of Public Security) organise traffic flows and deploy motorcades to ensure smooth and safe traffic during the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
People in and out the National Convention Centre, the venue of the 13th National Party Congress, must go through security checks. (Photo: VNA)
Vehicles get disinfection before entering the National Convention Centre. (Photo: VNA)
Security force inspect all vehicles entering the National Convention Centre. (Photo: VNA)
