At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The International Exhibition of Energy and Environment Technology Hanoi 2023 (Entech Hanoi 2023) officially opened on June 28 in Hanoi with the participation of 175 domestic and foreign businesses.

On display at 200 pavilions are cutting-edge products and equipment related to energy saving and environmental protection, and advanced technology solutions.

The event provides an ideal venue for businesses to step up cooperation, boost transfer technology, and gain access to state-of-the-art technologies in the world, thereby contributing to developing business activities and raising domestic technical standards in energy and environment.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event that will run until June 30, Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee said that first launched in 2009, the exhibition has improved in quality and reputation and affirmed its role in connecting firms in energy and environment sector.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Hanoi People's Committee cooperated with the Ministry of Science and Technology to organise an "Energy and Environment Technology Forum 2023"./.



